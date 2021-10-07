 Skip to main content
Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

