 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

North Korea is now reporting 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday six people died and nearly 190,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks, a day after it first acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak in a largely unvaccinated population.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday that more than 350,000 people were treated for fever that “explosively” spread nationwide since late April and that 162,200 people recovered. It said said 187,800 people are being isolated for treatment after 18,000 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Thursday alone.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the cases were COVID-19 and the country likely lacks testing supplies. The North said one of the six people who died was confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant.

Get more information here:

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said Israeli forces killed her.

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News