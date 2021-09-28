North Korea says it tested new hypersonic missile

Pak Jong Chon, a senior official who observed the test, said the North plans to expand the ampoule system to all of its liquid-fuel missiles. Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea is trying to improve the mobility of its liquid-fuel missiles. These weapons have been seen as more vulnerable than solid-fuel missiles because they need to be fueled separately and transported to launch sites using trucks that can be seen by enemy satellites or other military assets.

The North’s latest launch came after Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of Kim Jong Un, reached out to Seoul twice on Friday and Saturday, saying her country was open to resuming talks and reconciliatory steps if conditions are met. She criticized Seoul for calling Pyongyang’s previous missile tests a provocation and demanded it abandon “unfair double-dealing standards” and “hostile policies.”

Her overture came after the North tested a new cruise missile it intends to arm with nuclear warheads and fired ballistic missiles from a train, experimenting with a new launch platform. Those launches demonstrated North Korea’s ability to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies where a total of 80,000 American troops are stationed.