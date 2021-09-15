North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

She said North Korea is developing its military capabilities for self-defense without targeting a specific country, and that South Korea is also increasing its military capabilities. North Korea has often accused the South of hypocrisy for introducing modern weapons while calling for talks on easing tensions between the divided countries. Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the North Korean photos indicated that the missiles the North fired from the trail tracks were a solid-fuel shortrange weapon the North first began testing from truck launchers in 2019. The missiles, likely modeled on Russia’s Iskander missiles, are designed to fly at relatively low altitudes where the air is dense enough to allow for maneuverability in flight, making them harder to be intercepted by missile defense systems.