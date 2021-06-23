 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Macedonia disappointed over setback at EU talks
0 Comments
AP

North Macedonia disappointed over setback at EU talks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime minister of North Macedonia expressed his nation’s disappointment Wednesday after neighbor Bulgaria refused to withdraw a veto on accession talks with the European Union over a language dispute.

“It’s Europe’s problem now. It failed to stop one country blocking the enlargement process because of a bilateral issue,” Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at a meeting with Edi Rama, his counterpart from Albania — another Balkan neighbor.

EU-member Bulgaria wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to end allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric.

Skopje says its identity and language are not open to discussion.

EU foreign ministers discussed the issue Tuesday at a meeting in Luxembourg but failed to break the deadlock. The spat could also hurt Albania's ambitions to join the bloc. While not directly related, talks with the two nations have been held in parallel.

A commission of historians from North Macedonia and Bulgaria has been set up to try and resolve the standoff, but so far has failed to reach common ground.

The impasse follows a decades-long dispute between the former Yugoslav republic and southern neighbor Greece which was resolved in 2018 when it agreed to change its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: US lukewarm on Mideast conflict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

+4
'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
World

'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News