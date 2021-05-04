 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norway sentences woman for supporting IS by being homemaker
0 comments
AP

Norway sentences woman for supporting IS by being homemaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 30-year-old Norwegian woman who was repatriated by Norway from a refugee camp in Syria because her son was sick was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in prison by an Oslo court for participating in the Islamic State group.

The case was a first in Norway. Oslo District Court Judge Ingemar Nestor Nilsen said the woman, who was not identified, “has participated in a terrorist organization, and that she did so knowingly and on purpose,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

The woman was not an IS fighter but as homemaker her role ”was highlighted as invaluable supporters who enabled jihad (and) provided a basis for the IS recruits to be highly motivated at the front," Nilsen said. “They contributed to the arrival of new generations of IS recruits who could follow suit.”

The woman, who has appealed both the sentence and the verdict, was 22 years old when she travelled via Sweden to Syria, where she lived from 2013 to 2019.

She and her 5-year-old son ended up in the Al Hol refugee camp in northeast Syria. from where she was repatriated last year. She was arrested upon her return to Norway.

The camp houses refuges, families and supporters of the Islamic State group. The majority of al-Hol’s residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but it includes some 10,000 foreigners from 57 other countries. Many countries have been refusing to repatriate their citizens who joined IS after the extremists declared a caliphate in 2014, fearing their ties to terrorism.

The group was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in March 2019, the extremists lost their last sliver of land in eastern Syria. Al-Hol residents continue to languish in the camp.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some immigrants lose homes in pandemic economy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

+43
The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold
National

The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

  • Updated

OTTAWA, Ontario — Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the U.S. market.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News