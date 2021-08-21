Not giving up: Afghan relatives in UK reach out for help

Relatives of the ones who don't make it on a flight out will be hoping that the Taliban prove true to their word and do not target those who assisted Western troops over the past 20 years,

Nilufar Nasrti, 47, is worried about her family because some members worked for the Afghan government. They are afraid to sleep at night, she said.

“Dangerous," Nasrti said from London. “If the Taliban will come into the house, they will kill you.”

Like other nations, Britain is trying to evacuate Afghan allies as well as its own nationals from Afghanistan, but with the U.S.-imposed deadline hovering into view, it's a race against time. In addition to the 4,000 or so U.K. nationals, there are thought to be around 5,000 Afghan allies, such as translators and drivers, who are earmarked for a seat on a plane.

As of Wednesday, Britain had managed to get out over 2,000 Afghans from the country, way more that the 300 or so U.K. nationals. Since then, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. government has evacuated around 1,000 people a day, a lot of them Afghan citizens “to whom we owe debts of gratitude and honor.”