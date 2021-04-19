Now you can adopt one of Notre Dame's grotesque stone creatures to help fund rebuilding

A conservation group is offering members of the public the chance to donate to restore specific artifacts at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which was partially destroyed by fire in 2019.

Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris is running a crowdfunding campaign designed to boost the rebuilding project, and supporters can choose what their money is used for — from saints to alarming stone "grotesques."

According to the organization's website, statues of various saints, including Mark, Paul and Jude, have already reached their funding goals, while a painting of "The Centurion Cornelius at St. Peter's Feet" is more than halfway there.

But Joan of Arc and a number of grotesques — stone statues that sit on the upper gallery between the cathedral's two towers — still have some way to go.

The grotesques — which are all individually named — were designed in the 19th century by the architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, according to the campaign, and "recreate the fantastic universe of the Middle Ages."