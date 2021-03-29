Obama family matriarch has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of President Barack Obama, speaks to the media about her reaction to Obama's re-election, in the garden of her house in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in the backyard of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, holds a photograph of them together, as she speaks to the media in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, Sarah Obama, then U.S. President Barack Obama's step-grandmother, listens as she attends "Women's Entrepreneurship Day" where she received the Pioneer Award at U.N. headquarters. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama, sits in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2018, file photo, then U.S. President Barack Obama, center, with his half sister Auma Obama, left, and his step-grandmother Sarah Obama, center-right, walk in Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2006, file photo, then U.S. Senator Barack Obama, right, walks with his grandmother Sarah Obama at his father's house in Kogelo village, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2006, file photo, then U.S. Senator Barack Obama meets his step-grandmother Sarah Obama at his father's house in Kogelo village, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, center, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, walks back to her house after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother to then U.S. President Barack Obama, speaks to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, shakes the hand of a well-wisher after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, center, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, walks back to her house after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015, file photo, a painting depicting the Obama family and step-grandmother Sarah Obama above, stands outside an exhibition about the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which U.S. President Barack Obama will attend later in the week, in Nairobi, Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015, file photo, pastry Chef Svein Ochieng looks at the mock cakes he created featuring photographs of then U.S. President Barack Obama and his step-grandmother Sarah Obama, and the message "Welcome Home Sir...", in a glass display case outside the Cafe Deli coffee shop, which a manager said Obama visited many years ago before he was a public figure, in Nairobi, Kenya. Sarah Obama, the matriarch of Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday, March 29, 2021 but did not disclose the cause of death. She was at least 99 years old.
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Sarah Obama, the matriarch of former U.S. President Barack Obama's Kenyan family has died, relatives and officials confirmed Monday. She was at least 99 years old.
Mama Sarah, as the step-grandmother of the former U.S. president was fondly called, promoted education for girls and orphans in her rural Kogelo village. She passed away around 4 a.m. local time while being treated at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu, Kenya's third-largest city in the country's west, according to her daughter Marsat Onyango.
“She died this morning. We are devastated,” Onyango told The Associated Press on a phone call.
"Mama was sick with normal diseases she did not die of COVID-19,” a family spokesman Sheik Musa Ismail said, adding that she had tested negative for the disease. He said she had been ill for a week before being taken to the hospital.
President Barack Obama had been informed of the death and has sent his condolences, he said.
She will be buried Tuesday before midday and the funeral will be held under Islamic rites.
“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman, a matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.