Oilers, GM Ken Holland decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear

Bear, with Ned at his side, released a statement in a two-minute video posted to social media later Wednesday.

“I know this doesn’t represent all Oilers fans or hockey fans, and I greatly appreciate your support and love during this time. I’m here to stand up to this behavior, to these comments. I’m proud of where I come from, I’m proud to be from Ochapowace first nation. I’m not just doing this for myself, I’m doing this for all people of color, I’m doing this for the next generation, to help make change to love one another, to support one another, to be kind to each other. There’s no place for racism in our communities, in sports or our workplace.

“I call on all of us to make change and end racism.”

The Oilers followed Bear with their own statement, saying:

“The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club is equally disappointed in these disgusting, cowardly and racist remarks. While we have witnessed progress in the area of equality and inclusion, this reprehensible behavior demonstrates we still have significant work to do. We call upon everyone in Oil Country to stand up to racism, call out hatred and do their part in making our community one of acceptance, inclusion and respect.”

The NHL also released a statement.