Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

Climbing was closed last year due to the pandemic.

Married and a father of three, Muir has six grandchildren. The last one — a boy — was born while he was still on the mountains during his current expedition.

Tsang made only two stops between the base camp, located at 5,300 meters (17,390 feet), to the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit to change, and covered the near vertical distance in 25 hours and 50 minutes.

She was lucky because there were barely any climbers on the way to the highest camp at South Col. After that, on her way to the summit, she met only climbers making their descent, which did not slow her speed climb.

There are only a few days of good weather left on the mountain this year, when hundreds of climbers line up to the summit, many having to wait for a long time in the traffic jam on the highest trail.

“I just feel kind of relief and happy because I am not looking for breaking a record," she said. “I feel relieved because I can prove my work to my friends, to my students."

She made a previous attempt on May 11, but bad weather forced her to turn back from a point very close to the summit. She then returned last Sunday.