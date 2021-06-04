Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan 'cornered' into holding games

TOKYO (AP) — One of Japan's best-known Olympians and an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Tokyo has been “cornered” into holding the games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an outspoken editorial published Friday, Kaori Yamaguchi said the International Olympic Committee, the government and local organizers are ignoring widespread opposition to the Olympics from the Japanese public.

Depending on how the question is phrased in different polls, between 50-80% of Japanese oppose holding the Olympics.

“We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not,” Yamaguchi wrote in an editorial published by Japan's Kyodo news agency. “The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”

Yamaguchi won an Olympic bronze medal in judo in the 1988 Olympics and is also a former world champion. She teaches at the University of Tsukuba.

“What will these Olympics be for, and for whom?" she asked. "The games have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake of them. I believe we have already missed the opportunity to cancel."