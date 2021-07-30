Olympic first: Men, women to swim together in the same race

TOKYO (AP) — Swimming is nothing if not orderly.

Get ready for a little chaos.

Here comes the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay making its Olympic debut in Tokyo on Saturday: Two men and two women per country doing backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. The teams get to decide who swims each stroke, so a woman from one team and a man from the other could be doing the butterfly, say, at the same time.

“I was probably a bit skeptical when it first came on the program, but I’m so thrilled that it’s now an Olympic event,” Australian sprinter Cate Campbell said. “It keeps you on the edge of your seat until the very last moment.”

FINA, the sport’s world governing body, added two mixed relays to its program at the 2015 world championships in Kazan, Russia, where the 4x100 mixed freestyle relay also debuted.

While there are no restrictions on whether a man or woman swims which stroke, there are some general strategies that teams follow at the highest levels for the mixed relay.

Most teams put a woman on the final freestyle leg because the time difference between women and men is generally less on that stroke than the other three. All 16 teams anchored with a female in the Olympic preliminaries.