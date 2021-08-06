Olympic Latest: France beats Sweden to reach handball final

Then the top 12 from the semifinals will reach the final that will conclude the diving program on Saturday.

Americans Brandon Loschiavo and Jordan Windle qualified in 11th and 15th, respectively.

———

MEDAL ALERT

The British team of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison, easily out-distancing Denmark and the duo from the Russian Olympic Committee to take the gold medal.

In the Madison, teams of two riders are on the track at once but only one rider is considered in the race. They are allowed to tag each other at any point in the 120-lap event with points awarded at the finish of every 10 laps.

The Madison was a men’s event in the Olympics from 2000 to 2008 before it was dropped from the track cycling program. It returned with a women’s counterpart for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

The Netherlands, the two-time defending world champions, were involved in an early crash that hurt their chances. So were the Italians, who had medaled at two of the past three worlds.

———