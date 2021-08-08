Olympic Latest: Tokyo Games closing ceremonies set to begin

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

———

The curtain is about to close on the Pandemic Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games — held in 2021 — will come to an end with the closing ceremonies. Just like most of the competitions, it will go off without fans in the stands.

Olympic Stadium was empty except for a few hundred media, Olympics officials and volunteers as the cauldron burned at one end. The athletes lined up in folding chairs outside the stadium, not far from a small group of protestors who were surrounded by police.

The rain from a passing tropical storm stopped in the evening, replaced by heavy humidity that has draped over these Games.

———

MEDAL ALERT

Filip Filipovic and Serbia have won their second straight gold medal in men’s water polo, beating Greece 13-10 in the final event of the Tokyo Olympics.