Olympic torch relay poignant for Japan tsunami victim's dad

Noriyuki Suzuki, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, tells his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Noriyuki Suzuki, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, tells his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the tsuname in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Noriyuki Suzuki, center, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, tells his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Noriyuki Suzuki, second from right, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, tells his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Noriyuki Suzuki, right, a volunteer who lost his 12-year-old daughter in a tsunami in 2011, tells his experience to a group of visitors in front of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Visitors look at former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
A man offers a joss stick at alters inside former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
Visitors walk near former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
A part of former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011, is seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
FILE - In this April 5, 2011, file photo, a man walks through the debris at Okawa Elementary School, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan. The tsunami killed 74 of the 108 students at the school and 10 teachers. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
People visit former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
A fence is placed at former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by a massive tsunami in 2011 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The disaster marks the 10th-year anniversary on March 11, 2021.
A banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games is hoisted at Ishinomaki Station in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Noriyuki Suzuki, whose daughter Mai Suzuki as well as 73 other students and 10 teachers from Okawa Elementary School died in the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, runs in the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
Noriyuki Suzuki, third from right, who lost his 12-year-old daughter in the tsunami in 2011, guides a group of visitors to back mountain near former Okawa Elementary School where 74 children from the elementary school lost their lives along with 10 teachers by the massive tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Suzuki will take part in the torch relay for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
By HARUKA NUGA
Associated Press
ISHINOMAKI, Japan (AP) — When Noriyuki Suzuki runs in the Tokyo Olympic torch relay, he won't be alone.
Every stride he takes will be in memory of his daughter, Mai, as well as 73 other students and 10 teachers from Okawa Elementary School who died in the massive earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan 10 years ago. More than 18,000 people overall died in the tragedy.
The relay will start March 25 from Fukushima prefecture, the heart of the area that was hit by the disaster.
“I want to run with Mai, not just myself," Suzuki said. "I want to run with all the children here.”
Since the March 11, 2011, disaster, Suzuki has spoken with people who have visited the old school in northeastern Miyagi prefecture, talking about the the importance of having an evacuation plan — and following it.
He believes his daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, and the others would still be alive had teachers led the students away from the tsunami, and not unknowingly toward it.
“Disasters will absolutely happen, so things will break," Suzuki said. “But people can be saved.”
Suzuki found his daughter two days after the disaster. He saw a shoe protruding from the soil and started digging with his bare hands. As he dug in the cold, he unearthed the entire shoe with his daughter's name written on the back — Mai.