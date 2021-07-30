Olympics Latest: Barega wins gold in men's 10,000 meters

The “United for Navid” group has called on the IOC to open an ethics investigation and to suspend the Tokyo Olympics title won by Javad Foroughi in men’s 10-meter air pistol.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says “we would encourage them if they have any evidence to send that to us.”

Foroughi has reportedly served in Syria as a nurse with the IRGC, which the United States designated a terrorist organization in 2019.

“United for Navid” campaigns for Iran to be excluded from international sports. It is named for wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed last year for an alleged murder in 2018 during the time of demonstrations against the Iranian government.

IOC president Thomas Bach and soccer’s world body FIFA joined calls for Afkari’s life to be spared.

———

Track and field is underway at the Olympics, with the women laying down some very fast times in the 100 meters heats.

There were no major surprises in the opening session at the Olympic Stadium, other than those early times in what promises to be a tight women’s 100 battle.