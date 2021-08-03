Olympics Latest: Mensah-Stock wins Olympic gold in wrestling

CAS says it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling to overturn Belarus Olympic officials’ refusal to let her race in the 200.

The heats were held Monday morning and semifinals in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

