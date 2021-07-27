Olympics Latest: Surfer Buitendag announces retirement

———

Japan’s wildly successful judo team has finally missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Women’s 63-kilogram judoka Miku Tashiro was eliminated by Poland’s Agata Ozdoba-Blach in the second round Tuesday at the Budokan. Tashiro is the No. 3-ranked player in her weight class, but she lost by ippon midway through her second bout.

The 33-year-old Ozdoba-Blach only earned her first major international gold medal two months ago at an IJF Grand Slam event in Russia.

Japan is the most successful nation in Olympic history in its homegrown martial art, and Japan has won more Olympic medals in judo than in any other sport.

Japan has won four golds, one silver and one bronze from the six weight classes contested over the first three days at its home Olympics.

Takanori Nagase is still in contention for Japan’s seventh judo medal after reaching the semifinals of the 81-kilogram division.

Two-time Olympic boxer Daisuke Narimatsu of Japan has dropped out of the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games due to injury after winning his opening bout.