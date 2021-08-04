Olympics Latest: World champ Dutch out in women's handball

Tsimanouskaya has said she hopes she can continue her career, but for now her safety is the priority. After she criticized the management of her team on social media, she accused officials of hustling her to the airport and trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

She was seen in Tokyo on Wednesday morning entering Narita International Airport surrounded by an entourage.

———

Brazil is out of the men’s beach volleyball tournament at the Olympics, and Latvia can take the credit.

Latvia’s Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs beat 2016 gold medalist Alison and his partner Alvaro Filho 21-16, 21-19 on Wednesday. The Latvians knocked out the other Brazilian men’s team -- with Alison’s partner in Rio de Janeiro, Bruno Oscar Schmidt -- in the round of 16 on Monday.

Only one of the two Brazilian women’s teams has survived the quarterfinals, meaning the traditional beach volleyball power can win at most one medal in Tokyo. That will be its worst performance since the sport was added to the Summer Games in 1996.