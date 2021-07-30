Olympics Latest: 27 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 athletes

Only one gold medal is up for grabs on the opening day at the track, in the men’s 10,000 meters. It’s the last event of the evening session.

Olympic star Simone Biles says she’s dealing with a bout of “the twisties” and is uncertain whether she’ll continue to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around competition because she felt she wasn’t mentally prepared, said she started struggling with her air awareness after qualifying last Sunday.

The “twisties” are gymnastics code for when an athlete can’t figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine. Biles admitted she was dealing with them after the U.S. took silver in the team competition Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Biles has dealt with the phenomenon. She said the length of the episodes have varied but typically last around two weeks. She is scheduled to compete in all four event finals early next week but has not made a decision on whether she will participate.

French heavyweight Teddy Riner’s quest for a record-tying third consecutive gold medal in judo has ended with a strange loss to Russian athlete Tamerlan Bashaev in the quarterfinals.