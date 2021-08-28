Only 1 candidate seeking Estonia's presidency - so far

Both parties have praised him for his understanding of Estonia’s society, and see his academic background — he headed the University of Tartu, Estonia's main academic institution — and work as auditor as substantial strengths.

Karis needs a two-thirds majority, or 68 votes, in the Riigikogu to be elected in the secret ballot. The governing coalition has 59 votes, and he is seen as likely to gather the support of at least another nine lawmakers from three opposition parties.

The populist right-wing EKRE party has proposed a candidate of its own, but doesn't have enough lawmakers to register him into the race and is unlikely to get help from other parties due to its controversial political agenda.

For its part, the conservative Fatherland — a smallish opposition party — said Wednesday it shares views with Karis in several issues but gave its lawmakers a free hand in the vote.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats are divided between Kaljulaid and Karis but the party has too few lawmakers and allies to propose the sitting president, and several of its lawmakers are expected to vote for Karis.