Opposition accuses UK govt of sleaze amid lobbying scandal

News reports have revealed that Cameron sent text messages to Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in an effort to secure government-backed loans for Greensill under a program to help companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also lobbied Health Secretary Matt Hancock on behalf of a Greensill product that would have allowed health care workers to receive advance payments on their salaries.

After weeks of silence, Cameron released a lengthy statement on Sunday, insisting that his work for the company didn’t break any rules on the activities of former ministers.

However, he said that “as a former prime minister, I accept that communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation.”

Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior research fellow with the U.K. in a Changing Europe think-tank, said “it doesn’t look like the rules are working very well.”

“I think this is a government that doesn’t think it has to abide by the rules, and that gets you into a whole bunch of trouble,” she told the BBC.

