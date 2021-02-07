Opposition remains strong to Tokyo Games after Mori remarks

TOKYO (AP) — Public opposition remains strong in Japan to holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics following derogatory remarks about women made last week by the head of the local organizing committee.

A telephone survey over the weekend by Japanese news agency Kyodo showed just over 82% believe the games should be canceled or postponed again. The results are consistent with polls in recent months showing the strong opposition.

Organizers and the IOC have said the games cannot be postponed again and will be canceled if they can't be held.

Only 14.5% in the Kyodo poll said the Olympics should go on as planned and open on July 23.

The poll also showed nearly 60% saying that Yoshiro Mori is “not qualified” to be the president of the organizing committee.

Mori last week suggested women talk too much in meetings. He immediately received widespread condemnation, and his remarks also generated an on-line petition that questioned his fitness for the job.

It stopped short of demanding he resign.