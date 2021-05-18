Outage hampers Poland's main power plant, felt across Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Energy experts worked Tuesday to restore full operations at Poland’s biggest power plant after a network failure switched off 10 of the coal-fueled Belchatow plant's 11 units, a disruption felt across Europe's power network.

Poland needed emergency energy imports from Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to fill in for the suddenly missing power supply. It was a second major outage since 2015 at Belchatow, which provides up to 20% of the energy in Poland.

The outage at the lignite-fired station was felt across Europe’s continent-wide network of power grids. Operators recorded a sudden drop in mains frequency from the standard 50 Hz to about 49.85 Hz just after 14:30 GMT Monday. Other power supply companies had to scramble to compensate for what was a major deviation to prevent consumers from feeling the change.

Officials said the outage occurred due to the failure of a power station where 10 of Belchatow’s units are connected. The 11th unit, the largest one, is connected to a different power station and was not affected.

Poland’s chief energy distributor, state mining and energy giant PGE, said Tuesday that eight of the units had been restored but that restarting them after a total cut was a big challenge.