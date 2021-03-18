Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s powerful army chief on Thursday urged for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and for peace talks with archrival India, a rare conciliatory call amid a weeks-long cease-fire across the volatile territory.

Unsettled disputes between the two South Asian nuclear rivals are “dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment," said Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, addressing a gathering of scholars and experts discussing national security issues at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad.

There was no immediate comment from India.

The disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Thursday's call comes as the militaries of Pakistan and India pledged in February to halt cross-border fighting in Kashmir and adhere to a 2003 accord that has been largely ignored. Since then, the cease-fire has been holding, enabling residents to freely move in the region.

Bajwa called for burying the past and moving forward, saying that Kashmir holds the key to peace in all of South Asia, a region that is home to a quarter of the world's population.