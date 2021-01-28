Pakistan's top court frees men convicted of kidnapping and murdering Daniel Pearl

The court said the men had "suffered irreparable harm and extreme prejudice" after spending 18 years behind bars prior, and in December ordered all four to be set free, but both the Pearl family and the Pakistani authorities appealed to the country's Supreme Court, which on Thursday ruled against them.

According to a statement from lawyer Faisal Siddique Said, the family was "in complete shock" at the majority decision, which they described as a "complete travesty of justice" which would endanger journalists and the people of Pakistan.

The statement urged the US government "to take all necessary actions under the law to correct this injustice" and added that the family hoped the Pakistani authorities would also act.

The four men, who are still in detention following the court's ruling, have been placed on the country's exit control list, barring them from leaving the country, according to Pakistan's interior ministry.

