Palestinian Authority faces criticism over vaccine rollout

The Independent Commission for Human Rights and Aman, another Palestinian group that promotes transparency, have each issued statements calling on the Palestinian government to explain the criteria used for distributing the vaccines.

The ICHR said it had documented cases in which the vaccine was distributed “based on mediation and personal relationships, without a justified medical priority,” as well as cases in which officials had helped their relatives to obtain the vaccine without medical justification.

Alkaila said 2,000 doses have been shipped to Gaza, which is ruled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and is under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. She said another 200 doses have been sent to the royal court in neighboring Jordan, without providing details.

Of the remaining 9,800 doses, she said 90% have been given to health workers. The remainder went to security forces who guard President Mahmoud Abbas — who is 85 — and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. They also went to senior members of the Palestine Liberation Organization who are over age 65, as well as civil servants preparing for elections planned for later this year.