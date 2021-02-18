Palestinian president's rival promises vaccines for Gaza

Dahlan was once a bitter foe of Hamas when he served as the Palestinian security chief in Gaza. But after the militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007 and forced him to flee the territory, the sides later found common ground in their animosity toward Abbas.

Hamas has allowed Dahlan's supporters to run humanitarian and relief projects in Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade, and limited political activity. The expected delivery of vaccines could further boost Dahlan's standing in the territory as Abbas continues to struggle to procure vaccines for his people.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported more than 53,000 cases and at least 538 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and authorities have been reluctant to impose widespread lockdowns because the territory is already mired in poverty. With Emirati money, Dahlan’s group has delivered tons of medical aid, including an oxygen generator, to support Gaza’s weak health care system dealing with COVID-19 patients.