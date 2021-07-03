 Skip to main content
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes
AP

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view all settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

