Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

“It wasn’t actually a political demonstration, the families were simply requesting to see us,” he said. His wife chanted “State of freedom, no political arrests!"

Awawdeh said he and a colleague arrived at the sit-in and began filming. When a security officer told them to stop filming they identified themselves as journalists but complied with the request, he said. Then riot police gathered in front of the station and an officer ordered everyone to leave within 10 minutes.

About three minutes later, the attack began.

Multiple witnesses said the police attacked everyone on the street — activists, journalists and observers — firing pepper spray, beating them with batons and pulling women by their hair.

Diala Ayesh, a human rights lawyer who was there as an observer, said she was handcuffed and dragged into the police station, and that some of the policemen harassed her and struck her on “sensitive places” on her body. She was among at least 15 people who were detained.

Once inside, Awawdeh and another man were dragged into a small room and severely beaten with batons. “I just kept telling them I'm a journalist,” Awawdeh said. “I told them from the moment I arrived that I was a journalist.”