Palestinians to discuss delaying vote over Jerusalem dispute

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian leadership will convene later this week to discuss whether to postpone next month's elections if Israel does not allow voting in east Jerusalem, where days of violence have ratcheted up tensions.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting Monday that the leadership would discuss the elections on Thursday, when representatives of all the main factions are set to meet.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party is riven with divisions and expected to perform poorly in the May 22 parliamentary elections, could cite Jerusalem as a reason for delaying or cancelling the vote. That would be welcomed by Israel and much of the international community, which fears the militant Hamas movement will gain power and influence in the election.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital and bars the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel has not yet said whether it will allow voting there.