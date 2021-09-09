'Paradise': Australian states free of COVID resist opening

"People are heading out more because of what’s happening in Sydney and Melbourne. They want to enjoy life because we don’t know what’s ahead,” Guazzelli said.

While there's some frustration in Western Australia over hassles from the border restrictions such as not being able to see family elsewhere, the premier’s pandemic response has earned him record approval ratings and a celebrity status within his state that is extraordinary in Australian politics.

Some supporters have even gotten tattoos of the image of McGowan. His appeal is particularly strong with the young, many of whom are enjoying a thriving bar and nightclub scene.

“You have to feel sorry for young people in other parts of the world who have missed out on the nightlife, so I feel lucky to have been able to live my life,” said Sean McDonald, a 23-year-old college student.

A lack of concern about the virus in Western Australia is reflected in the lowest vaccination rate in the country, at 36.3%, followed by Queensland at 36.4%. The national vaccination rate is 40.4%.

Western Australia and Queensland blame their late rollouts on the federal government’s failure to provide more vaccines earlier.