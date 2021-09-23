Paraguay River hits record low, imperiling economy

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay's crucial outlet to the sea fell to its lowest level in at least 117 years on Thursday, threatening massive economic losses to the small South American nation.

Government figures showed the Paraguay River at 56 centimeters (22 inches) below reference in Asuncion, the capital, about 2 centimeters below last year's previous record.

Oscar Hugo Rodríguez Salcedo, manager of hydrological observations for Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology, said it was the lowest level recorded at the capital since records began in 1904.

“The possible collapse (of navigation), if it continues this way, would come in about three weeks because there are very critical stages all along the river,” said Esteban Dos Santos, president of the association of maritime companies.

The national Public Works Ministry has ordered dredging of key points along the river so that vessels with a 10-foot draft can pass. Currently, only those with a 7-foot draft can navigate key passages.

The 2,600-kilometer (1,615-mile) river is a crucial commercial gateway to the Atlantic for an otherwise landlocked nation, and also a key source of fish.