Paris police investigate gas bomb attack on Cuban Embassy
AP

Paris police investigate gas bomb attack on Cuban Embassy

  • Updated
PARIS (AP) — French authorities said Tuesday they are investigating a gasoline bomb attack that caused minor damage to the Cuban Embassy.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation is under way. No one has been arrested or claimed responsibility, police said.

Paris police said two gasoline bombs hit the embassy late Monday night. The flames were out by the time firefighters arrived, police said.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry’s International Press Center said three Molotov cocktails were thrown, with two hitting the embassy and setting a fire. Cuban diplomats extinguished the blaze as French firefighters and police arrived at the scene, it said.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the United States for the attack.

Cuban embassies in many cities around the world have been the scene of demonstrations both against and for Cuba’s government in reaction to protests that erupted across the island on July 11-12.

Cuba has accused the U.S. government of fomenting a social media campaign aimed at destabilizing the Caribbean nation, which is going through a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. sanctions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

