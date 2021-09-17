 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pelé in 'semi-intensive' care, daughter says he's doing well
0 Comments
AP

Pelé in 'semi-intensive' care, daughter says he's doing well

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pelé in 'semi-intensive' care, daughter says he's doing well

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. On his social media accounts, Pele said on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 that an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon had been removed in an operation.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Friday.

However, the Albert Einstein hospital said the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento had returned to intensive care after “a brief breathing instability” Thursday night. Pelé was currently stable in “semi-intensive” care, the hospital said, and he “continues recovering.” It did not give further details.

Kely Nascimento posted a picture Friday with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.

“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely Nascimento said. “The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back.”

“Today he took two forwards!" she added, without giving more details.

The hospital had not previously issued a new statement on Pelé's health since Tuesday, when he was removed from intensive care.

Later Pelé confirmed on social media that he is feeling well and that he had been visited by family members during the day.

“I continue to smile every day. Thank you for all the love I get from you,” Pelé said.

The tumor was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery took place on Sept. 4.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Playbook Pundits' Friday football forecast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices
World

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.

+2
Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations
World

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here's what it might mean for various players:

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+27
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
World

Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election.

+25
Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
World

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News