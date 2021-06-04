Peru confronts a fork in the road as it chooses a new president

The legislature will be dominated by right-wing groups, which will make it easier for Fujimori to form a coalition than Castillo, according to Tuesta. "It would be a weak minority government," he said of a possible Castillo presidency.

Whoever wins, political instability could worsen under the next government, Tuesta also warns, as congressional groups tend to divide over the course of a five-year term. "It's hard for a government to rely on a coalition in order to guarantee stability for five years," he said. "In Peru next year means long-term, here the game is played on a very short-term basis."

Many voters blame Fujimori for the recent instability, added Tuesta, as her party was by far the largest in the outgoing congress. She has acknowledged her role on the campaign trail.

"I recognize that in the recent past, my party and I were not up to the task," she said during a press conference in Arequipa on May 30. "That is why without any excuse today I apologize to each and every one of those who have felt affected or disappointed by us at some point, and I do so with humility without any reservation because I know very well that there are still many doubts about my candidacy."