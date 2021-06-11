Pharmacies close doors over shortages in crises-hit Lebanon

“Pharmacies are closed. There is no medicine, no baby milk. They are hiding it until they remove the subsidies. The gas stations are closed. There is nothing,” he shouted.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency lose around 85% of its value since October 2019. Banks have clamped down on withdrawals and money transfers, locking people out of their savings amid soaring inflation.

With its foreign reserves drying up, the Central Bank has been saying for months that the government won’t be able to keep up subsidies, including on drugs and fuel, leading to panic-buying and hoarding at home and in warehouses. That has exacerbated the shortages.

Lebanon's crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a political class that has thrived on a sectarian-based system of patronage networks. Political leaders have been quarreling for eight months over the formation of a new government, while the Lebanese pound continues its dramatic slide against the dollar. It traded Friday at almost 15,000 to the dollar for the first time in the black market since March.