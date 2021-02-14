 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate
View Comments
AP

Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate

{{featured_button_text}}

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year in most of the Philippines got approval to reopen Monday but haven't yet done so because many mayors opposed the action, fearing it will bring new coronavirus infections.

The easing of restrictions in the capital and other regions under moderate restrictions came after Manila was hit by one of the worst pandemic-wrought recessions in the region.

The government also starting Monday will let larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, allowing 50% of their capacity from 30%.

Most mayors under the Metro Manila Development Authority expressed apprehension over the reopening of cinemas and video game arcades. Philippine officials said mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety amid the easing of quarantine restrictions in more public areas, including museums, libraries, parks and historical sites.

“This is a very problematic proposition. This might bring a surge in our COVID cases,” Marikina city Mayor Marcelino Teodoro told ABS CBN News, adding mayors in the capital region were not consulted by the national government on the reopening of cinemas.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno told The Associated Press by telephone that he and other mayors would meet government officials later Monday to discuss the reopening of cinemas, which he welcomed.

The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+2
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder
World

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

+3
S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca
World

S Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is considering giving a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in the testing phase to health workers, after suspending the rollout of another shot that preliminary data indicated may be only minimally effective against the mutated form of the virus dominating the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News