Philip's legacy lives in chef who traded prison for kitchen

The program has become such a part of British life that members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet recently regaled each other with tales of how they earned gold awards. Johnson, however, joked that some may have exaggerated their achievements.

“I will leave it to the House to speculate as to who claimed to have got a gold award, and who got a bronze,” Johnson told British lawmakers in the House of Commons this week. “But I believe those ministers spoke for millions of people – across this country and around the world – who felt that the duke had in some way touched their lives.”

The award grew out of Philip’s own experience at Gordonstoun school in Scotland, where he earned a similar prize called the Moray Badge before World War II. After the war, headmaster Kurt Hahn approached his former student with the idea of expanding the program to give young people around the U.K. a sense of achievement through out-of-classroom learning experiences.

While the program allows young people to pursue their own interests and design their own challenges, the unifying element is that it is intended to push them to test their limits, building confidence and developing independence along the way, said Luke Levine, 23, who earned a gold award before becoming a volunteer for the organization.