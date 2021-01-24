 Skip to main content
Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil
AP

Plane crash kills 4 soccer players, club president in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four players and the president of Brazilian soccer club Palmas died in a plane crash on Sunday in the northern state of Tocantins, the team said.

The accident occurred when the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff, the club reported in a statement.

The players were on their way to Goiania, in the central region of the country, to play a match against Vila Nova.

The victims were identified as president Lucas Meira and players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noé, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, as well as the pilot. There were no survivors, the club said.

Palmas Futebol e Regatas was founded in 1997 and plays in Brazil's fourth division.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The statement didn't identify the type of plane.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

