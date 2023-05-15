They are the ten platypus chosen to reintroduce the species to Australia’s oldest national park. It's been more than half a century since there’s been a sighting of the platypus, a species unique to Australia. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Platypus released back into Australian national park for the first time in 50 years
