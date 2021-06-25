Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms are “immoral’ and will prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said the reforms would not stop claims being made through courts.

They “do not in any way restrict the possibility of bringing civil suits to seek damages, irrespective of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin,” the ministry said.

The Israeli Embassy had charged that the changes being processed in parliament would “make it impossible" for seized Jewish property to be returned. It said they would also prevent Holocaust survivors and their heirs from seeking compensation. Poland was home to a large Jewish community for many centuries, until the Nazi German invasion in World War II.

“This immoral law will have a serious impact on the relations between our countries,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Poland's Foreign Ministry replied that these comments "are indicative of ignorance of the facts and the Polish law.”