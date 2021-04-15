Poland court rules ombudsman must leave office at term end

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court ruled Thursday it is unconstitutional for the country's human rights ombudsman to remain in the job indefinitely after his term expired.

The ruling by the pro-government Constitutional Tribunal paves the way for the removal of the acting ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, who is unpopular with the government. Bodnar's term ended in September.

The decision by the court, which is controlled by the ruling Law and Justice party, was another step in the party's move to take control of all state institutions — from the judiciary to the media — and remove officials who could block its decisions.

It comes at a time when the ombudsman obtained a court suspension of the government's long-planned takeover of the Polska Presse media outlet. Bodnar argued that through the takeover, politicians could control the work of the media and the content it offered.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović said the ruling “creates a worrying gap in the functioning of the ombudsman institution in-between terms and the protection of #humanrights in #Poland. A successor must urgently be selected fully respecting the Polish Constitution and law and international standards.”