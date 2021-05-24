Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

He later said Poland will engage in negotiations with Prague and will also make new points before the EU court to clearly describe the situation to avoid a “disaster.”

The court's decision is “very dangerous from the point of view of potential threats to the ecology, but it is also dangerous for Poland's energy security and for the employment of some 5,000 people” working at Turow.

He noted that both the Czech Republic and Germany are operating lignite mines and power plants close to Poland's borders.

In an effort to follow the EU's ambitious carbon dioxide reduction goals, Poland is gradually phasing out black coal, but still relies on lignite. A recent energy plan says the last coal mine will be shut by 2049, but critics say it will happen sooner, because Poland's coal mining is inefficient and generates enormous costs.

Government authorities say they have been in talks with Prague over the Turow mine for years and believed an understanding had been reached. Critics and the opposition say it hasn't done enough, but all in Poland agree that closing the mine and the power plant is not possible.

An outage last week at another PGE lignite power plant, in Belchatow, was felt across the European energy grid and made operators scramble to make up for the lost power.