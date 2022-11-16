 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poland, NATO say missile landing that killed 2 wasn't Russian attack

  • Updated
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Police officers check and secure an area outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed people, in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing a few people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

 Michal Dyjuk

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Wednesday there is "absolutely no indication" that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbor Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.

"Ukraine's defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory," said Polish President Andrzej Duda. "There is nothing, absolutely nothing to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland."

CNN's Phil Mattingly reacts to what he calls a "candid admission" from President Biden about the possible origin of the missile that struck Poland and killed two members of NATO.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the military alliance in Brussels, agreed with the assessment.

"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack," Stoltenberg told reporters.

The preliminary findings came after U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine had thrown their weight behind the investigation and amid repeated assertions from Russia that it didn't fire the missile.

Biden said it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile but added: "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an explosion of a Russian-made missile killed two people in Przewodow, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Poland said Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely” it was fired from Russia. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

The missile came down Tuesday near Poland's border with Ukraine. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

That assessment and Biden's comments at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia contradicted information earlier Tuesday from a senior U.S. intelligence official who told The Associated Press that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. Full story:

WARNING: The following photo gallery contains graphic images

Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed.

