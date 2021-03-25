Poland orders stricter pandemic measures for Easter period

The Health Ministry said Thursday it recorded more than 34,000 new daily cases — thousands more than the 30,000 that set a bleak record on Wednesday. There were also 520 new deaths recorded Thursday.

“Poland is in the most difficult moment of the pandemic in 13 months,” Morawiecki said.

After the announcement, people rushed to get appointments at hair and beauty salons before the lockdown, causing a popular beauty salon booking app to crash.

Morawiecki hailed mass vaccination as the key to Poland eventually emerging from the pandemic, noting that medical workers, who have already been vaccinated in high numbers, are already seeing a sharp drop in illness and death.

Elsewhere in the region, Hungary, with the world’s highest per capita death rate, set a record for daily deaths on Thursday with 252. That brings the death toll to nearly 19,000 in the country, which has a population of less than 10 million.

In Poland, officials say the “third wave” of the pandemic was being driven by the highly contagious virus variant first detected in Britain, which now makes up most of the new cases. With a population of 38 million, Poland has reported over 50,000 deaths in the pandemic.