 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poland plans to speed up move to clean and nuclear energy
View Comments
AP

Poland plans to speed up move to clean and nuclear energy

{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has adopted a plan to speed up the coal-reliant nation’s transformation to clean and nuclear energy.

The Cabinet passed a resolution Tuesday that calls for Poland to obtain 23% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, compared to some 13% now.

The plan foresees an increase in wind energy, especially from farms on the Baltic Sea, and the opening of Poland’s first nuclear power plant in 2033. No location or technology has been chosen yet for the plant, and the project's Polish investor is experiencing significant delays.

The move toward a zero-emissions energy policy is expected to produce some 300,000 jobs, according to the resolution released by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's office.

Poland's economy shrank last year by some 2.8%, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first negative gross domestic product growth in 30 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin critic Alexey Navalny handed new jail term

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News