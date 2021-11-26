 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Poland says no new restrictions despite infection surge

  • 0

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's resistance to introducing new lockdowns and restrictions amid skyrocketing COVID-19 infections and deaths is drawing criticism from the country's medical professionals and is bucking a growing European trend to put limits on the unvaccinated.

The populist right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appears unwilling to enact measures that would anger voters and deal another blow to an economy struggling with high inflation. In Western Europe, where vaccinations are markedly higher than Poland’s 53%, restrictions have recently led to protests and rioting.

“We certainly know at the moment that restrictions are not an effective means of limiting the growth of the pandemic,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday, when 497 new deaths were recorded in Poland.

It is an idea sharply disputed by many doctors in Poland, who have been calling for the government to act.

In recent weeks, the rise in infections has prompted authorities to re-activate temporary hospitals that were shut months ago. Thousands of schoolkids have recently been quarantined or begun remote learning amid outbreaks.

On Friday, there were 421 more deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,784 since Monday — a level last seen in the spring when the central European region was a global virus hot spot.

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, 26,735 new infections were reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 3.5 million infections and over 82,000 deaths in the nation of 38 million people.

Across Europe, governments are imposing new restrictions in hopes of putting the breaks on surging infections. Austria has gone the furthest with a nationwide lockdown that began on Monday and will be followed by restrictions on the unvaccinated.

By contrast, the Polish government has only urged citizens to get vaccinated and has made mask-wearing in public compulsory. Niedzielski, the health minister, has said the government would consider additional restrictions by mid December if infection numbers don't decline. He said that would be a “black scenario,” and “it all depends on the efficiency of hospitals.”

Poland faces the rising infections as a worrying new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa, while the start of immunizing kids aged 5-11 is still weeks away.

Michal Dworczyk, the government’s vaccination chief, said the government doesn't plan to make vaccinations mandatory and that more educational campaigns wouldn't help much given that “everyone knows about vaccinations" already.

Dworczyk said at this stage, a “sharp increase in the number of vaccinations can only be influenced by fear.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe

BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Practical Prepper’ goes viral on TikTok after Texas winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News