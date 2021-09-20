Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Polish border guards also saw the body of a woman close to the border, on the Belarus side, according to Border Guards chief, Gen. Tomasz Praga.

Morawiecki and Kaminski said migrants from the Mideast and Africa are paying large sums in Belarus ostensibly to be smuggled into Germany, but are being left by Belarusian servicemen in the dense pristine forests and bogs on the border with Poland. They said Belarus has introduced visa-free travel with some Mideast countries that have “great illegal migration potential” to bring in migrants and push them toward Poland and Lithuania.

Morawiecki said a pregnant migrant woman was recently apprehended as she was leading 13 migrant children that were not hers. The children were hospitalized, some of them with COVID-19.

But humanitarian organizations are drawing attention to the plight of the migrants.

Poland and Lithuania are building razor wire fences, have increased border patrols and have introduced a temporary state of emergency along their borders to stop illegal migration but they are also barring reporters and humanitarian groups from the border strip. Poland is to decide at the end of September whether to extend the 30-day state of emergency that was introduced on Sept. 2.

Authorities said there were over 8,000 attempted illegal crossings from Belarus this year, including over 3,800 attempts so far in September.

